GEF calls on community organisations to get registered

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Organisations involved in building community resilience against climate change projects encouraged to register

GEF-SGP funding available to support innovative business initiatives

Community groups such as NGOs and CSOs who are not yet registered, are being encouraged to do so to undertake community projects. Land Use Department Officer within the Ministry of Agriculture, Trevor Thompson said funds are available, but organisations are not able to tap into those funds because they are not formally registered.

Thompson said the Small Grants Programme (SGP) of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) is encouraging organisations that are involved in projects that build community resilience against climate change. “There is the facility available for registration, in fact, we have provided assistance to lots of the groups to get registered so that they can access the funds. The process of accessing the funds is very simple. There is a template that you are required to put your information detailing what the project is about and how it will benefit the community etc, and then you can submit your project proposal to the Small Grants office.”

Over US$1 million has been disbursed by the GEF-SGP to support innovative business initiatives. According to their website, 33 projects have been approved in Grenada.

Aquaponics farming methods in Clozier, St John

Restoration of the Woburn Historical Conch Site located in Lower Woburn

Levera Community Development Through Ecotourism – The St Patrick’s Environmental and Community Tourism Organisation (SPECTO)

Outdoor Sustainable Agriculture Classroom and Model Farm for local farmers in St Mark

Minor Spices Herb and Garden Rehabilitation spearheaded by the Minor Spices Co-operative Marketing Society Ltd

Harnessing Hydro Power to Empower the Birch Grove Community

This programme is being implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on behalf of the GEF partnership and executed by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

The organisation provides grant funding to civil society organisation, NGOs and other agencies in areas of:

Climate Change Adaptation

Biodiversity

Capacity Development

Climate Change

International Waters

Land Degradation

Chemicals and Waste