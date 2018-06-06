Global call for new music for human rights

by Fondazione Adkins Chiti: Donne in Musica
Women’s music is an essential part of world heritage.
The fundamental role of women in the creation and transmission of tangible and intangible cultural heritage and the creation and practice of music belongs not only to a people or a culture, but to all of humanity.
The UN Human Rights Office celebrates the 70th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (10 December 1948) and has launched a worldwide campaign to promote, engage and reflect on human rights. Gender inequality in the field of music is a worldwide challenge. Sustaining the women creating music will influence public opinion and stimulate their full participation in cultural life. Fondazione Adkins Chiti: Donne in Musica has organised a “Global Call for New Music” for women composers and creators of music of all ages, nationalities and musical backgrounds. Participants will compose/create a song, choral or instrumental work inspired by the struggle for Human Rights.
Ten works, chosen by an international Reading Commission and publicly announced at the end of July, will be performed and recorded in a Gala Concert in the Teatro Argentina, Rome, Italy on 5 November this year.
“Art and human rights are universal languages and the UN Human Rights Office is pleased to count on the support of the Fondazione Adkins Chiti: Donne in Musica in the 70th anniversary campaign for the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It is an occasion in which to reaffirm that the rights of women and girls are an inalienable, integral and indivisible part of universal human rights. We look forward to the engagement of all musicians, teachers and researchers in promoting women’s artistic empowerment,” says Laurent Sauveur, Chief of External Relations of the UN Human Rights Office.
Donne in Musica (Women in Music) born in 1978 as a movement became an international non-profit Foundation in 1996. It promotes and mainstreams music by women composers, songwriters and music creators of all ages and nationalities working in all genres while coordinating a network of over 27,000 composers, affiliate organisations, performers, pedagogues, and musicologists in 113 countries. The Fondazione Adkins Chiti: Donne in Musica encourages excellence in contemporary music and intercultural dialogue worldwide. It’s pioneering role in the affirmation of the concept of the uniqueness of women as creators of music has been recognized by the Italian government, UNESCO, EUC, EUP, Arab Academy and UNESCO’s International Music Council. Its daily work includes:
REGULATIONS: GLOBAL CALL FOR NEW MUSIC for HUMAN RIGHTS
This call is open to
Please send scores to: GWIM4HumanRights@hotmail.com marking submission – GWIM4Human Rights
THE UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS (UDHR) is a milestone document in the history of human rights. Drafted by representatives with legal and cultural backgrounds from all regions of the world, it set out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected. The Declaration was adopted by the UN General Assembly in Paris on 10 December 1948.Human rights are rights inherent to all human beings, whatever our nationality, place of residence, sex, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, language, or any other status. We are all entitled to our human rights without discrimination. These rights are interrelated, interdependent and indivisible.
Please meditate on:
http://www.standup4humanrights.org/en/highlights_15.html
http://www.standup4humanrights.org/en/partners.html
#GWIM4HumanRights
