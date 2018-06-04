Government of Grenada auctioning EC$15 million 91-Day Treasury Bill

The Government of Grenada will be auctioning EC$15 million 91-Day Treasury Bill on the Regional Government Securities Market (RGSM) to be traded on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE).

The auction will take place on Wednesday, 6 June 2018 from 9 am to 12 noon. The trading symbol of the Treasury Bill is GDB060918 and the maximum coupon rate is 4%. This issue will be the second of three issues of EC$15 million 91-Day Treasury Bills on the RGSM for this fiscal year.

A competitive uniform price auction will be used for all issues on the RGSM. Further details about the issues as well as the 2018 issuance calendar are available at http://www.ecseonline.com/cal_issues.php and http://finance.gd/docs/GovernmentofGrenadaProspectus2018.pdf

Investors desirous of participating in the auction are required to do so through the services of licenced brokers that are members of the ECSE. A list of these intermediaries and their contact information are available on the ECSE website http://www.ecseonline.com/contact_details.php

Ministry of Finance