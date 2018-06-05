Grenada Houston Association Scholarship announcement 2018

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs is pleased to announce that the Grenada Houston Association (GHA) is offering scholarships to assist secondary school and tertiary level students, who are studying in areas related to science, agriculture and other interdisciplinary studies, for the 2018/2019 academic year.
Eligibility:
Value of Award
A completed application must have the following in duplicate:
Completed applications must reach the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk NO LATER THAN Wednesday, 10 October 2018.
For further information and guidance, please contact the Human Resource Development Division (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs at email address scholarshipdesk@gmail.com and telephone numbers (473) 440-2737/8.
Ministry of Education
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: