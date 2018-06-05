Grenada Houston Association Scholarship announcement 2018

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs is pleased to announce that the Grenada Houston Association (GHA) is offering scholarships to assist secondary school and tertiary level students, who are studying in areas related to science, agriculture and other interdisciplinary studies, for the 2018/2019 academic year.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be either secondary or tertiary education level students

Applicants from secondary schools must have acceptable averages and persons from tertiary institutions must have GPA of 3.0

Applicants must show evidence of being economically disadvantaged

Tertiary applicants must have a career direction related to the agriculture industry, a health-related field or other interdisciplinary area.

Value of Award

US$500.00 to be awarded to each successful applicant, for the academic year 2018/2019.

A completed application must have the following in duplicate:

A 250-300 word, hand written essay, on the applicant’s career goals

Completed application form (to be obtained from Scholarship Desk or at: http://www.grenadahoustonassociation.org/GHA_Grenada_Scholarship_Application_2.pdf

Two letters of reference from a current and former teacher

Copy of transcript/certificates

Completed applications must reach the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk NO LATER THAN Wednesday, 10 October 2018.

For further information and guidance, please contact the Human Resource Development Division (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs at email address scholarshipdesk@gmail.com and telephone numbers (473) 440-2737/8.

