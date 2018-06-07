Health officials in Grenada responding to reported increase dengue cases on island

An ongoing targeted fogging operation, supported by beefed-up home inspections and health promotion public awareness activities, are among aggressive measures being taken by Grenadian healthcare officials in response to the recent spike in Dengue reported cases on the island.

The beefed-up response efforts which began some 3 weeks ago, forms part of the ministry’s integrated vector control management strategy. Health officials say the current resurgence of Dengue is directly linked to an increase in the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

Top health officials earlier today told the Government Information Service (GIS) that while these and other vector control management and prevention interventions are ongoing with an aim of protecting our citizens and visitors, there is greater need for individual responsibility.

Vector control officials say that surveillance data indicate that there continues to be an increase in the amount of breeding sites, primarily due to persons not adhering to the advice from the ministry.

The indiscriminate dumping of old tyres, derelict vehicles, boats, household and white goods in public spaces, in addition to water-holding containers in backyards and bushes has given rise to the proliferation of mosquitoes and mosquito-related diseases such as Dengue.

Meanwhile health officials are calling on individuals to clean their surroundings and take measures to reduce mosquito breeding in and around their homes, and in public spaces.

An appeal is also being made for individuals to stop the practice of indiscriminate and illegal disposal of tyres, derelict vehicles, household, white goods and other forms of water-holding containers at undesignated sites.

GIS