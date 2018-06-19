Husbands appointed as new chairman of NIS

by Linda Straker

NIS has new chairman and deputy chairman

Both men will serve for 2 years in the post in the first instance

Health Minister Nickolas Steele has confirmed that the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) has a new chairman and a new government representative who will serve as the deputy chairman on its board.

The 2 new government appointees will serve in the top positions on the board. The new chairman is general manager of the National Water and Sewage Authority (NAWASA) Christopher Husbands, while the deputy chairman will be Dr Bert Brathwaite. Both men will serve for 2 years in the post in the first instance.

Steele said that it is normal that government make changes whenever there is a change following an election, even if the government is not changed. Speaking at the post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Steele showered praises on the work of former chairman Ron Antoine. “He provided exemplary service to us but we now have a new appointment,” he said.

Braithwaite replaces Ashton Frame who served as deputy chairman.The other members of the board are: Kenny James and Bert Paterson who are Employees’ Representatives; Benedict Brathwaite and Lennox Andrew, the Employers’ Representatives and Alfred Logie, who is the Director of the NIS.

Established on 4 April 1983, the mission of the NIS is to provide for efficient payment of relevant benefits and provision of other services to stakeholders in a customer-focused environment through effective collection of contributions and prudent management of funds with highly trained staff using innovative technology.