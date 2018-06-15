Interruptions in the telephone services at Mt Gay Hospital

The Ministry of Health hereby informs the general public, and in particular patients and family members of patients at the Mt Gay Hospital, that due to pending upgrades to telephone lines in the area, on Sunday, 17 June 2018 there would be interruptions in the telephone services at the facility, between 2 pm and 3 pm.

While the upgrades are necessary and beyond the control of the Ministry of Health, all efforts would be made to have the telephone and other communications systems functioning within the shortest possible period.

The Ministry of Health sincerely apologises for the inconvenience this interruption may cause. We thank you for your understanding and support.

GIS