IRD extends opening hours and provides more avenues for payment of property tax

The public is advised that the Cash Office of the Inland Revenue Division would be opened from 7:30 am to 4 pm on Friday, 29 June 2018.

This is to facilitate the payment of several taxes and licences that are due at the end of June 2018.

Additionally, a tent will be set up in the carpark outside of the Ministry of Finance to facilitate Property Tax payments only. This is to accommodate the anticipated crowd on 29 June at the Inland Revenue Division main office,

Payments can also be made at all District Revenue Offices.

Please be guided accordingly.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division