Kellogg Company voluntarily recalls Honey Smacks Cereal due to possible health risk

The Kellogg Company announced it is voluntarily recalling 15.3 oz., 23 oz. and 866 gm packages of Kellogg’s ® Honey Smacks ® cereal (with code dates listed below) because these products have the potential presence of Salmonella. No other Kellogg products are impacted by this recall.

Kellogg launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer who produces Honey Smacks immediately after being contacted by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding reported illnesses.

According to the CDC, use or consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella may result in serious illness. It can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most persons recover without treatment. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

The affected product includes the following varieties distributed across the United States as well as limited distribution in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, the Caribbean, Guam, Tahiti and Saipan. The BEST if Used By Date can be found on the top of the cereal box, and the UPC code can be found on the bottom of the box.

Description (Retail) UPC Code Size BEST If Used By Date Honey Smacks (with limited distribution outside the U.S.) 3800039103 15.3 oz JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019 Honey Smacks 3800014810 23 oz JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019 Honey Smacks 0750100807562 866 g JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019

The consumers who have purchased the recalled products, are urged not to consume the products; discard the product, and contact the company for a product replacement with another Kellogg’s product of identical or similar price

Grenada Bureau of Standards asks the public to report any findings of these products.

lt is to be noted that except for the references specifically mentioned, no other Kellogg’s products are impacted by this recall, and the rest of our Kellogg’s products remain available in the market without risk.

To view the labels of the products associated with this recall, please click the following link: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm610815.htm

Grenada Bureau of Standards