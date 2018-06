Licencing Department notice

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public that there will be 2 major theory driving examinations for B class licence only.

The exams will be held on Wednesday, 20 and Wednesday, 27 June 2018 at the Grenada Trade Centre Gazebo building commencing 8 am.

These examinations are to facilitate all persons with current appointments for 2018.

Office of the Commissioner of Police