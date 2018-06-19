Ministry of Health commences annual food-handlers training

Commencing today, roving food handlers and other interested persons would be given the opportunity to become certified food-handlers by enrolling in the Ministry of Health /PAHO-HACCP certified programme.

The annual food-handlers training programme which focuses on 9 modules, kicked off today with the first training session taking place at the Gouyave Fish Market conference room for persons in St John and St Mark respectively.

With a primary focus on Introduction to Food-safety, some of the topics that would be covered are; Personal Hygiene, Purchasing, Receiving, Safe Food Storage Practices, Safe reheating thawing and freezing, Cleaning and Sanitation, Vector Control, Food Safety Legislation and, Introduction to Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP).

Participants would be taught how to improve on personal hygiene practices and sanitation standards where food is prepared and offered for sale, to prevent and control the occurrences of food borne illnesses among consumers

The training will include, lectures, via power point presentations, interactive sessions, handouts and evaluation. All the training sessions will be conducted from 1pm – 4pm.

Attached is the schedule for the different training sessions throughout the country.

GIS