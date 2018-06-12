Missing Teen: Jahiem Fraser

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jahiem Fraser, a 14-year-old of Springs, St George.

Fraser left home on Friday, 8 June 2018 and has not returned since. He is dark in complexion, short black hair and about 5 feet 6 inches in height.

Anyone seeing Fraser or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Central Police Station at 440 2245; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police