Missing Vehicle: Registration number PAJ61

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a blue Hyundai Santa Fe 2005 model registration number PAJ61 which was last seen on Friday, 20 June 2018 at Mont Toute, St George.

Anyone seeing this vehicle or has any information on its whereabouts is asked to contact South St George Police Station at 444 4454; police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958; CID at 440 3921 or the nearest police station.

Office of the Commissioner of Police