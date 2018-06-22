New Commissioner of Police to be appointed

by Linda Straker

ACP Winston James begins pre-retirement leave on 2 July

Deputy Commissioner of Police Edvin Martin who currently recommended to post of Acting Commissioner of Police

As of July 2018, Grenada will be having a new Acting Commissioner of Police. Acting Commissioner of Police, Winston James announced that he is retiring from his post, beginning on 2 July with pre-retirement leave, during a meeting with Prime Minister and minister of National Security, Dr the Rt Hon Dr Keith Mitchell, when he met with rank and file of the Royal Grenada Police Force at the Grenada Trade Centre Annex on Friday morning.

“At the end of my leave I will not be returning so I know that the post will be vacant,” he told the meeting.

Addressing the meeting after James took his seat, the Prime Minister disclosed to the officers who will be in the top post after James, as well as his observations on several issues and challenges facing the officers as they seek to maintain peace and the safety.

Dr Mitchell informed the mass meeting that Edvin Martin who currently holds the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police was recommended to hold the post of Acting Commissioner of Police when James departs.

The top post must be referred to as Acting because Willan Thompson who was appointed to the post by the Public Service Commission during the reign of the Tillman Thomas Administration was reassigned to the post of Clerk of Parliament when the reigning New National Party won the February 2013 General Election. Though he is no longer serving in the force, PSC rules prohibit anyone from using the official title until he is retired from the service. Thompson is presently the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation.

“The Ministry of National Security has now recommended officially that the new acting commissioner of police will be Deputy Commissioner Martin,” Dr Mitchell said while reminding the officers that he had promised them that the new commissioner will be someone he can live with after he is no longer in politics.

Dr Mitchell has given the assurance that the March 2018 General Election was his last time contesting a general election to be elected as a member of parliament.

“We all pray for the new acting commissioner, that he will stay above the line and give us the most independent minds that he will want to run the police force in the country and by implication give us the best security this country deserves,” the Prime Minister said.

Martin was described as very experienced in all aspects of law enforcement and has demonstrated on numerous occasions that he can lead with authority and by example.

The new Acting Commissioner of Police is knowledgeable and skilled in private investigations, customer service, criminal investigations, firearms handling, and emergency management. He holds a Master of Science focused in Criminology and Criminal Justice from Durham University.

Martin is the son of a former police officer Kent Dowden, now deceased.