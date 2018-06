NOTICE: Passport Application

Passport Application

The general public is informed that applications for passports at the old fee will only be accepted up until 3 pm Friday, 6 July 2018 at the various offices:

MAIN OFFICE – Sir Eric Matthew Gairy Botanical Gardens

SUB-OFFICES – Carriacou, Gouyave, Grenville

Be further informed that during the week of Monday 9 to end of day Friday 13 (July), no application will be accepted.

New applications will be received as of Monday, 16 July at the new fee of $175 for the new e-passport.

Immigration and Passport Department