Over 50 district volunteers trained in shelter management

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) is ensuring it is fully prepared for the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season which officially commenced on Friday, 1 June 2018 to Friday, 30 November 2018.

In the week just ended Monday 11 – Friday, 15 June, over 50 participants from throughout the island were the recipients of 4 days of training funded by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Divided into 2 days per group, district volunteers from St George’s, St, John and St David were hosted at NaDMA’s conference room on Monday and Tuesday and on Thursday and Friday the St Mark, St Patrick and St Andrew teams were hosted at the River Salle District Emergency Operating Centre (DEOC) in River Sallee, St Patrick.

The certified programme was an introductory training course facilitated by Natalia Pascual from IOM and covered the following areas:

identify the vulnerable groups in Grenada in need of shelters,

types of settlements and life cycle of shelters on the island,

some of the don’ts in shelter management,

an introduction to gender-based violence at shelters, and

the roles and responsibilities of shelter managers.

The sessions also gave participants introductory knowledge on providing psycho social therapy to the people housed in shelters.

