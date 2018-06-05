Plumber on non-capital murder charge

Stephen Croney, a 33-year-old Plumber of Telescope, St Andrew has been charged with non-capital murder, in connection with the shooting death of Cainisaac Edwards.

He will appear at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 6 June, 2018.

The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the public and the media for their assistance and continued support.

Meanwhile police are appealing for assistance with their investigation into the death of Shaniel Blackman. Anyone with information is asked to contact CID at 440 3921, Police emergency at 911, police hotline at 444 1958, Central Police Station at 440 2244/5 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police