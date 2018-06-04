Police charge mechanics
Drugs in the tyre

Another drug haul by the police has netted 14 pounds of compressed cannabis and resulted in 2 Mechanics, Michael James, 29, of La Mode and Nevron Stephen, 24, of Beaulieu, St George, charged with trafficking in a controlled drug and conspiracy to trafficking a controlled drug.

Nevron Stephen
Michael James

Police discovered the drugs packed inside a tyre on the back seat of a vehicle that was intercepted along The Carenage, St George’s at about 4 pm on Monday, 28 May 2018.

Office of Commissioner of Police

