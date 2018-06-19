Prime Minister Mitchell participates in OECS Authority meeting in Saint Lucia

Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell is in Saint Lucia participating in the 65th Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority meeting.

The meeting, taking place 18-19 June at the Harbour Club in Gros Islet, is being held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, who takes over the chairmanship from the outgoing chairman, Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Honourable Allen M Chastanet.

The chairmanship of the authority changes annually, rotating alphabetically by country. The matters on the agenda for discussion at the 65th Meeting include border security, trade, climate change, regional integration and applications for membership.

The authority, which is the highest decision-making body of the OECS, comprises the Heads of Governments of the OECS.

Grenada’s Prime Minister returns home on Wednesday, 20 June. In his absence, Honourable Gregory Bowen is the Acting Prime Minister.

GIS