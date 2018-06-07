Public statement: Business transactions emanating from Haiti

The Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing Commission (AML/CTF) Commission makes reference to its Public Statement of 28 March 2017, and Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) Public Statements of 15 November 2017, and 31 May 2018, respectively re: business transactions emanating from Haiti.

The AML/CTF Commission hereby informs the general public, all financial and non-financial institutions and other relevant businesses, that HAITI is no longer subject to the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force – International Cooperation (CFATF-ICRG) Review process and follow-up process.

As of 15 November 2017, the CFATF advised by way of its public statement that it is satisfied that Haiti has made significant progress in addressing its deficiencies which previously posed a risk to the integrity of the international financial system. Members of the CFATF were previously advised to exercise caution when doing business with Haiti.

Consequently, the said advisory against HAITI is now discontinued.

Dated 4th day of June 2018.

Sir Lawrence A Joseph KCN, CBE, PHD, LLM

Chairman, The Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing Commission

See link to CFATF Website at http://ww.cfatf.gafic.org. See link to Financial Intelligence Unit website at: www.grenadafiu.com