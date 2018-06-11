Queen’s Birthday Honours 2018

Five Grenadians have been recognised by HM Queen Elizabeth in her 2018 Birthday Honours List.

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN has been graciously pleased to give orders for the following appointments to the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (Civil Division):

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

OBE

Leslie RAMDHANNY – For Service to Business and the Community

MBE

Madonna HARFORD – For Service to Trade Unionism

Wayne HORSFORD – For Service to Education

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN has been graciously pleased to approve the award of the British Empire Medal (Civil Division) to the under-mentioned:

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

Peter BAIN – For Service to Culture

Denise WILLIAMS – For Service to Sports

Governor-General’s Office, St George