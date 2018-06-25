Renewal of Tourism Enterprise Operators’ Licences

Under the GTA Act No. 42 of 2013, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) invites all tourism enterprise operators to apply for the renewal of licences to operate in the industry. Renewal of licences will commence on 2 July 2018 and continues through to 31 August 2018.

These tourism enterprises include:

Taxi Drivers

Tour Operators

Tourism Attraction Operators

Watersports Operators

Car Rental Operators

Tourist Guides

Hotels

Owners/Operators of Villas, Guest Houses, Apartments & Cottages

Stakeholders with these tourism enterprises can apply for renewal of their licences, Mondays to Fridays between 8:30am and 3:30pm at the Grenada Tourism Authority’s Headquarters on the Carenage, St George’s.

For further information, please contact the Quality Assurance Department of the Grenada Tourism Authority at 440-2001 or 440-2279. Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean collaborating with all Grenadians to promote tourism.

GTA