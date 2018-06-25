Renewal of Vendors’ Licences 2018/2019

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) under the Tourist and Beach Vending Act #18 of 2001, reminds all licenced Spice and Craft Vendors from Annandale Waterfall, Melville Street Mall, Grand Anse Spice & Craft Market, Fort Frederick, Grand Etang National Park, Concord Waterfall and the Pier, Burns Point, about the renewal of their licences for the period 2018/2019.

Renewal of licences will commence on 20 August 2018 and continues through to 21 September 2018, Mondays to Fridays between 8:30am to 3:30pm.

All spice vendors must certify their spice packages with the Grenada Bureau of Standards in order to secure their licences from the Grenada Tourism Authority for the 2018/2019 cruise ship season. This certification can be done at the Grenada Bureau of Standards Headquarters, Queen’s Park, Mondays and Tuesdays between 9 am to 11 am at a cost of $20.00.

For further information please contact the Quality Assurance Department of the Grenada Tourism Authority at 440-2001 or 440-2279. Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean collaborating with all Grenadians to promote tourism.

GTA