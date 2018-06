Royal Montserrat Police Service recruitment

The Royal Montserrat Police Force is inviting applications from suitably qualified persons who wish to be considered for appointment as Police Constables.

Applicants must:

Be at least 19 – 35 years

Have a high level of physical fitness

Have a good educational background and qualification (minimum of 4 O’levels subjects passes including English and Mathematics).

Experience in Mechanical and Electronic Engineering is an asset

Provide personal details, including contact number and work experience

Pass a medical examination

All application must be submitted together with:

Contact details of 2 referees

A Certificate of Character from all countries applicants would have resided.

Curriculum Vitae

Any other information that will support the application.

Starting Salary is EC$26,196.00 – $ 40,248.00 per annum, plus additional allowances.

Submit applications: The Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration, Royal Grenada Police Force, Police Headquarters Grenada or email: rgpf@spiceisle.com

Application deadline 30June, 2018.

Office of Commissioner of Police