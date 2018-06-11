Sandals Grenada: Now Hiring

Grenada’s only Luxury Included® resort offers an opportunity for highly motivated, flexible and enthusiastic persons with exceptional interpersonal skills to join our team.

Full Time and Casual posts available. We invite prospective candidates for the following positions:

Accountant

Bartender

Waiter/Waitress

Chef/Cook

Baker

Steward

Front Office Agent

Bellman

Concierge Agent

Room Attendant

Houseman

Laundry Attendant

Guest Activities/Entertainment Coordinator

Interested persons should submit a letter of application and curriculum vitae by 22 June 2018 via Mail/E-mail to:

[Job Title] Application

Human Resources Manager

Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa

Point Salines

St George

E-mail: recruitsls@grp.sandals.com