Sandals Grenada: Now Hiring

Grenada’s only Luxury Included® resort offers an opportunity for highly motivated, flexible and enthusiastic persons with exceptional interpersonal skills to join our team.
Full Time and Casual posts available. We invite prospective candidates for the following positions:
Interested persons should submit a letter of application and curriculum vitae by 22 June 2018 via Mail/E-mail to:
[Job Title] Application
Human Resources Manager
Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa
Point Salines
St George
E-mail: recruitsls@grp.sandals.com
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: