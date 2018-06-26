St David Police Station: Telephone temporarily out of service

The general public is notified that the fixed line (telephone) number 444-6224 that provides service to the St David Police Station is temporarily out of service.

Persons wishing to contact the police station can do so via the alternate telephone number 444-7070.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.

We anticipate that the services of the number will be resolved soon.

Office of Commissioner of Police