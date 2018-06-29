St Patrick resident on slew of sex charges

A St Patrick resident has been charged with 9 counts of sex crimes involving minors.

Lloyd Roberts, a 61-year-old of La Taste appeared at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 29 June 2018 having been charged by Sauteurs Police with 1 count of indecent assault, 1 count of sexual intercourse with a person under thirteen, 2 counts of rape and 5 counts of sexual intercourse with a female between the ages of thirteen and sixteen.

He will reappear at the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 3 July 2018.

Office of Commissioner of Police