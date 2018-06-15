Statement from the Grenada Invitational Inc

The Grenada Invitational Inc has noted the recent developments involving the chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Mr Dexter Mitchell.

While this is a personal matter and we believe in due process and clearly don’t want to cast judgment at this point, the Management Committee has decided that it would be in the best interest of the Grenada Invitational, and by extension Grenada, that Mr Mitchell does not continue to serve as Chair of the LOC at this time.

Therefore, with immediate effect, Mr Mitchell has been relieved from the post as Chairman of the LOC. Ms Karline Purcell has assumed responsibility as acting Chair, temporarily.

We once again thank all stakeholders and the people of Grenada for their continued support in the Grenada Invitational.

Sincerely,

Michael Bascombe

Chairman

Grenada Invitational Inc