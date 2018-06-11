Summary report on candidates’ performance in the 2018 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA)

Background

The Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) was introduced in place of the National Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for the first time in 2012. The CPEA is a measure of the key skills required by students exiting the primary school system. It involves continuous assessment of students’ performance throughout Grades 5 and 6. Students are therefore assessed for formative, summative and diagnostic purposes. The CPEA has been developed by the Caribbean Examinations’ Council (CXC) in collaboration with the Ministries of Education throughout the region.

The 2018 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) officially commenced with the internal component in September 2017 and culminated on Thursday, 18 May and Friday, 19 May 2018, with the external component. The assessment was opened to all students who were 11 but not yet 14 years of age on 1 September 2017.

Ministry of Education