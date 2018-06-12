TAMCC Collection of Acknowledgement Letter Schedule

Collection of Acknowledgement Letter
|Date
|Zone
|Time
|Monday, 18 June 2018
|Presentation Brother’s College
St Joseph’s Convent St George’s
Wesley College
Happy Hill Secondary
Beacon High
|8:30 am – 3:00 pm
|
Tuesday, 19 June 2018
| Anglican High School
Grenada Boys Secondary
JW Fletcher
Westerhall Secondary
St David’s Catholic Secondary
|8:30 am – 3:00 pm
|Wednesday, 20 June 2018
|St Rose Modern Secondary
St John’s Christian Secondary
Mt. Rose SDA Comprehensive
Mac Donald College
Grenville Secondary
|8:30 am – 3:00 pm
|Thursday, 21 June 2018
|St Andrew’s Anglican Secondary
St Joseph’s Convent Grenville
Westmorland Secondary
St Mark’s Secondary
Boca Secondary,
|8:30 am – 3:00 pm
|Friday, 22nd June 2018
|Applicants outside school setting
|8:30 am – 3:00 pm
TAMCC advises First Semester Year 2 Registration for students in all schools (SAAT, SASPS & SCE)
EXCEPT:
TAMCC
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: