TAMCC Collection of Acknowledgement Letter Schedule

Collection of Acknowledgement Letter

  • Date: 18 – 22 June 2018
  • Time: 8:30 am – 3:00 pm each day
  • Venue: Admissions Office, CMD Building, Tanteen, St George’s
Date Zone Time
Monday, 18 June 2018 Presentation Brother’s College

St Joseph’s Convent St George’s

Wesley College

Happy Hill Secondary

Beacon High

 8:30 am – 3:00 pm
 

Tuesday, 19 June 2018

  Anglican High School

Grenada Boys Secondary

JW Fletcher

Westerhall Secondary

St David’s Catholic Secondary

 8:30 am – 3:00 pm
Wednesday, 20 June 2018 St Rose Modern Secondary

St John’s Christian Secondary

Mt. Rose SDA Comprehensive

Mac Donald College

Grenville Secondary

 8:30 am – 3:00 pm
Thursday, 21 June 2018 St Andrew’s Anglican Secondary

St Joseph’s Convent Grenville

Westmorland Secondary

St Mark’s Secondary

Boca Secondary,

 8:30 am – 3:00 pm
Friday, 22nd June 2018 Applicants outside school setting 8:30 am – 3:00 pm

TAMCC advises First Semester Year 2 Registration for students in all schools (SAAT, SASPS & SCE)

  • Venue: Teacher Education Dept. Room 10
  • Date: 11-22 June 2018
  • Time: 9 am – 3 pm every day

EXCEPT:

  • Monday 11 and Wednesday, 13 June 9 am – 5 pm
  • Monday 18 and Wednesday, 20 June 9 am – 5 pm

