TAMCC Collection of Acknowledgement Letter Schedule

Collection of Acknowledgement Letter

Date: 18 – 22 June 2018

Time: 8:30 am – 3:00 pm each day

Venue: Admissions Office, CMD Building, Tanteen, St George's

Date Zone Time Monday, 18 June 2018 Presentation Brother’s College St Joseph’s Convent St George’s Wesley College Happy Hill Secondary Beacon High 8:30 am – 3:00 pm Tuesday, 19 June 2018 Anglican High School Grenada Boys Secondary JW Fletcher Westerhall Secondary St David’s Catholic Secondary 8:30 am – 3:00 pm Wednesday, 20 June 2018 St Rose Modern Secondary St John’s Christian Secondary Mt. Rose SDA Comprehensive Mac Donald College Grenville Secondary 8:30 am – 3:00 pm Thursday, 21 June 2018 St Andrew’s Anglican Secondary St Joseph’s Convent Grenville Westmorland Secondary St Mark’s Secondary Boca Secondary, 8:30 am – 3:00 pm Friday, 22nd June 2018 Applicants outside school setting 8:30 am – 3:00 pm

TAMCC advises First Semester Year 2 Registration for students in all schools (SAAT, SASPS & SCE)

Venue: Teacher Education Dept. Room 10

Teacher Education Dept. Room 10 Date: 11-22 June 2018

11-22 June 2018 Time: 9 am – 3 pm every day

EXCEPT:

Monday 11 and Wednesday, 13 June 9 am – 5 pm

Monday 18 and Wednesday, 20 June 9 am – 5 pm

