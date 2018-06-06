Taxes due for June 2018

The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable for June 2018.
NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.
Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.
Payments can be made at the Inland Revenue Division Cash Office, Ministry of Finance, any District Revenue Office or via eservices.gov.gd.
For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer, Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Ministry of Finance, Planning Economic Development, and Physical Development, at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email us at gndird@ird.gd.
Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division
