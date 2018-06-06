Taxes due for June 2018

The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable for June 2018.

7 June: Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Withholding Tax due and payable

11 June: Gaming Tax due and payable

20 June: Value Added Tax (VAT) and Excise Tax Return due and payable

29 June: Income Tax Returns due for businesses with fiscal year ending 31 March 2017

1 July: Deadline for 5% Rebate on Property Tax for 2018

1 July: Deadline for payments on Motor Vehicle Licences Vehicle Numbers 751-999 with plural letters Vehicle Numbers 7051-9999 with singular letters

1 July: Corporation Income Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) installment due

1 July: 1st Annual Stamp Tax (AST) installment due and payable

NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.

Payments can be made at the Inland Revenue Division Cash Office, Ministry of Finance, any District Revenue Office or via eservices.gov.gd.

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer, Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Ministry of Finance, Planning Economic Development, and Physical Development, at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email us at gndird@ird.gd.

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division