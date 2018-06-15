Team from United States Embassy visit future site of NaDMA’s headquarters

A 4-man team from the United States Embassy in Barbados was in Grenada on Thursday, conducting a site visit at the location in Morne Jaloux where the new NaDMA Headquarters will be built.

The US$1.2 million project which will comprise of a state of the art headquarters and warehouse building together with a new warehouse facility on the sister isle of Carriacou, is expected to commence in the second half of 2018.

The site visit gave local and foreign contractors the opportunity to critically assess the selected project site, before submitting their proposals to be considered for bidding.

Minister with responsibility for Disaster Management and Information Senator Hon. Dr Winston Garraway told the Government Information Service (GIS), that government now has to decide on the type of structure, taking into consideration its ability to withstand the forces of disasters.

The construction of the new NaDMA headquarters, emergency operation centre and storage facility falls under projects being done under the US Humanitarian Assistance Programme.

The project contract will be awarded on or before 30 September. The project is expected to be completed by June 2019.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby, Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390/ 440-0838, or 533-0766 email: nadma@spiceisle.com / nadmapr@gmail.com .