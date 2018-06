Temporary Road Closure: Church Street

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) notifies the general public and in particular motorists that Church Street from its junction with Market Hill and Lucas Street to its junction with Young and Halifax Streets will be closed to vehicular traffic on Tuesday, 12 June 2018, between 6 pm and 9 pm to facilitate repair work on a broken main pipe.

The RGPF apologises for any inconveniences caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police