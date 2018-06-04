Too sweet for your own good

The Perdmontemps Diabetic Group of the St David’s Branch of the Grenada Diabetes Association is inviting all interested individuals of St David to attend its 4th Annual, “Too Sweet For Your Own Good,” mini symposium, scheduled for Thursday, 26 July 2018 at The Canal.

This session will have two featured presenters:

Dr Devon Francis, District Medical Officer, St David. His session is entitled, “Ask The Doctor About Diabetes.” Stephanie Lewis of the Grenada Food & Nutrition Council. Her presentation is entitled, “Proper Portion Sizes of Local Foods.”

For more information call Catherine George at 440-1169.