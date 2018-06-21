Traffic Notice

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) notifies the general public that all persons in the parish of St George wishing to have their motor vehicles inspected today Thursday, 21 June 2018 can do so at the Traffic Department Headquarters, Carenage, St George’s.

Normal business will resume on Friday, 22 June 2018.

The RGPF regrets any inconveniences caused and thanks the general public for their understanding.

Office of the Commissioner of Police