Traffic Notice – Exams postponed

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public that all major examinations which were scheduled for Wednesday, 27 June 2018 at the Trade Centre Gazebo, St George have been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

An alternative date will be announced at a later date.

The Traffic Department regrets any inconveniences caused and thanks the general public for their understanding.

Office of the Commissioner of Police