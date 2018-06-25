Traffic Notice: Fisherman’s Birthday Celebration

The Traffic Department, Western Division notifies the general public that in order to facilitate Fisherman’s Birthday Celebration 2018, the following temporary traffic diversion will be in effect as per dates and time:

Thursday, 28 June 2018 between 5 pm and 1 am Friday, 29 June 2018 between 10 pm and 1 am on Saturday, 30 June 2018.

Vehicles traveling towards St George direction will enter via the Hills View road and make a right turn onto Edwards Street and onto Langton Road.

Vehicles travelling in the direction of Sauteurs will make a right turn onto St Peters Street followed by a left turn onto Hubble Bridge.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of the Commissioner of Police