Traffic notice: Temporary road closure

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) notifies the general public and in particular motorists that the road adjacent to Greystone Road, Belmont, St George will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic on Friday, 8 June 2018 between the hours of 9 am and 4:30 pm.

This temporary closure is to facilitate heavy duty concrete trucks in respect of the construction of a dwelling house.

Office of Commissioner of Police