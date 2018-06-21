Tropical Weather Outlook

Meteorological Services, Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA), TIME: 8 am

For tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

Area of special interest: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

THERE IS NO AREA OF POSSIBLE TROPICAL CYCLONE FORMATION WITHIN THE NEXT 48 HOURS.

A tropical wave is affecting Grenada producing widespread showers and the possible isolated thundershower. Minor flooding is possible in poorly drained areas. Elsewhere tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 48 hours.

Jason Robertson, Forecaster