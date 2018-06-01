UANA & Pan Am swim training for Grenada national swimmers

Two senior Grenada National Swimmers, Kerry and Corey Ollivierre, have been selected by the Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) for specialised training through the sponsorship of UANA and Pan Am Sports

The Pan Am Sports Development Programme through the Grenada National Olympic Committee recently approved swimmers to participate in a 2-week swim training camp at the Nova South Eastern University complex in Miami Florida 3-11 June 2018.

According to Pan Am Sports, athletes meeting the “A” or “B” qualifying time standard would have been the preferred selection, however PanAm Sports and UANA also wanted to give swimmers falling within 3% or of B and C times the opportunity to receive the training with the goal to improve their times.

The goal of the camp is to help swimmers from the Caribbean and Central & South American areas develop training skills and technique with the ultimate goal of reaching “A” or “B” cuts for the upcoming 2019 Pan American Games in Lima.

Coach Damique Walters will accompany the 2 Grenadian swimmers. GASA is confident that this opportunity will go a long way in continuing to strengthen the development of the sport of swimming in Grenada. The group departs 2 June and returns 12 June.

GASA