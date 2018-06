Under-19 team for the WINLOTT-WICBC Windward Islands U19 Tournament

The Grenada Cricket Association (GCA) announced Grenada’s Under-19 team for the WINLOTT-WICBC Windward Islands U19 Tournament 2018.

The tournament will take place in Grenada from 24 June to 1 July. Grenada’s first match will be against St Vincent & The Grenadines this Sunday, 24 June, beginning at 10am at the National Cricket Stadium.

Grenada U19 Team’s Full Squad

Johann Jeremiah (Captain)

Jeron Noel (Vice Captain)

Teddy Bishop

Jamie Buddy

Tiron Charles

Rishaad Daniel

Anthony Dunbar

Josh Edmund

Sharkim Edwards

Shermil Lewis

Jade Matthews

Sunil Narayan

Seandell Regis

Team Management Unit

Ryan Boyd – Team Manager

Ashley Cummings – Head Coach

Junior Murray – Assistant Coach

