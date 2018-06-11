Update on fire at the Frequente Business Park

The Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) in collaboration with the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) Fire Department hosted a meeting on 15 May 2018 which informed all affected tenants of the results of the investigation into the fire on 12 February 2018. The fire, which completely destroyed building number 10 at the Frequente Business Park, was deemed “Accidental” and was categorised as an electrical fire. The classification of the finding as “Accidental” indicates that there was no evidence of arson or malicious action.

GIDC shall be embarking on the first phase of clearing the site shortly. No smouldering conditions remain and GIDC has worked with the Ministry of Health, Vector Control, for mosquito treatments and with a private contractor for rodent treatment in and around the fire site to support safer conditions until the commencement of the demolition project. Air quality testing has been done in the buildings with the closest proximity to the fire site and this indicated normal conditions. All services have been restored to all of the affected businesses in and around the Frequente Business Park.

Now that the investigation has been completed by the RGPF Fire Department, GIDC has the access to proceed with the first phase of demolition. Thereafter, rebuilding will begin on the best structure, based on resources and the future needs of the Park.

GIDC