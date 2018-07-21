21 swim coaches participate in FINA Level II training

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) through the support of FINA hosted a 4-day training session at the Blue Horizon Hotel and Good Hope swimming pool from 4-8 July 2018. The training was facilitated by FINA certified Instructor and former National Coach of Grenada’s National Swim team, Dave Farmer. Farmer is currently a director with the National Olympic Academy with the Barbados Olympic Association.

The main goal of the training session is to promote sports’ growth by offering a continuous learning pathway for coaches, providing and setting the necessary competencies to complete the certification. FINA offers 3 levels, Assistant Coach L1, Coach Level L2, and Senior Coach L3. In 2017 the same contingent of coaches completed the L1 training so this is a continuation, which can lead to the eventual FINA certification of the trained participants.

With the growth of the sport GASA finds it is imperative to develop a contingent of competent, trained and qualified coaches for swimming. This will allow for the expansion of the number of coaches available to support the growing need for swim development programmes across the island. This is part of GASA’s thrust for a holistic approach to the development of the sport.

President of GASA Peron Johnson states “strong athletes can only develop with qualified coaching. With the growing interest in the sport of swimming it is imperative that we have sufficient qualified coaches that can propel the sport of swimming forward.”

GASA continues to look forward to the establishment of a national aquatic centre accessible to all Grenadians. The development of our coaches is all part the preparation to support the establishment of such a facility with a cadre of qualified personnel.

GASA