8 Grenadians graduate from various Cuban universities

The Grenada Embassy in Cuba is happy to announce the graduation of 8 more nationals from Cuban Universities in the Provinces of Havana, Las Tunas, Ciego de Avila, Cienfuegos and Santiago de Cuba.

Five have completed studies in General Medicine; two have specialised in Paediatrics and Obstetrics and Gynaecology while another has obtained his Master’s Degree in Cleaner Production/Eco Efficiency (Economics).

We are grateful to the Government and People of Cuba who have made years of sacrifice despite being under an economic blockade for over 50 years.

The Embassy in Havana is proud to have been part of this journey in their professional development by providing whatever support was necessary throughout their studies in Cuba. The Embassy extends congratulations to all our graduates, wishes them success in all their future endeavours and avails itself at all times to assist where ever possible.

2018 Graduates:

Dr Adel Peters, University of Medical Science, Ciego de Avila

Dr Abigail Noel, University of Medical Science, Ciego de Avila

Dr Abigail Mc Burnie, University of Medical Sciences, Ciego de Avila

Dr Kiana Joseph, University of Medical Sciences, Havana

Dr Leanna Mc Lawrence, University of Medical Sciences, Las Tunas

Dr Yoni Belfon, Pediatrics, University of Medical Sciences, Santiago de Cuba

Dr Ruby Grainger, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Medical Science Santiago de Cuba

Dennison Slocombe, Master’s Degree, Eco-Efficiency and Cleaner Production (Economics), University of Cienfuegos

