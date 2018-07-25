Acting COP announces a zero-tolerance policy on offensive weapons

by Linda Straker

RGPF to impose a zero-tolerance policy on the possession of offensive weapons in public

Plan is to “Rid the nation of criminal elements” and maintain the peace of the society

Public called upon to report any criminal activity

Edvin Martin, Grenada’s new Acting Commissioner of Police (COP) has announced that the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for persons found with offensive weapons and other illegal items.

“With immediate effect I have directed the executive of the force to impose a zero-tolerance policy on the possession of offensive weapons in public, to carry searches on individuals suspected of carrying offensive weapons and illegal items,” Martin said on Tuesday, a direct response to the recent spate of violence crime, which saw two young people losing their lives through stabbing incidents.

Announcing additional measures, Martin said that officers would also step up on their presence and policing at public events. “They are to increase mobile and foot parole before, during and after major events with a view of ensuring public safety, and work with event organisers and promoters to ensure the use of private security as a means of assisting with the safety of patrons,” said Martin, who officially took up the post of Acting Commissioner of Police as of 2 July.

“These actions will be strengthened by additional measures with our soon to be launched and rolled out operations plan,” he said. Martin reminded that the plan is to “Rid the nation of criminal elements” and maintain the peace of the society. “I am confident there will be no hiding place for criminals,” he said.

Eight persons have appeared in court on non-capital murder charges, but within the past few weeks, there seem to be more violent attacks on persons who are attending social events. The last incident was Bradley Francis a 21-year-old, and a few days before that Khalid Griffith, a young man in his 20s, who was murdered by Tesday McSween, a convicted killer.

Martin used the opportunity to call on the public to report any criminal activity that might be observed because the role of the public cannot be underestimated when it comes to solving or stopping a crime.