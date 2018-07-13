Adjustment in “SEED” payment schedule for July 2018

The Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment, informs beneficiaries of the Support for Education Empowerment and Development Programme (SEED) of an adjustment in payments for the month of July 2018.

Payment will begin from Thursday, 19 and Friday, 20. It will then resume on the following Monday, 23 and will run until Wednesday, 25 July 2018.

The early payment of the SEED grants is a permanent move and will be done the third Thursday of every month for the usual 5 days.

The ministry urges all beneficiaries to take note of the change and visit your District Revenue Offices or the Treasury at the Financial Complex in St George’s to receive your grant payments.

For more information please contact the SEED Unit at the Ministry of Social Development & Housing, Ministerial Complex, Tanteen, St George on telephone number 473-440-2269.

Ministry of Social Development