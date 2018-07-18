Blind Cricket: a powerful tool for rehabilitation and inclusion

British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Her Excellency Janet Douglas, President of the West Indies Cricket Council for the Blind, Anthony Avril and the West Indies visually impaired women’s cricket team

Janet Douglas, British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, recently opened up her residence to the UK and West Indies visually impaired women’s cricket teams.

The England team was visiting Barbados for a bilateral T20 five-match series, which wrapped up on Sunday, 15 July. West Indies and England team members, their families and supporters, as well as representatives of Barbados’ blind and disabled community were present to enjoy the occasion. Players from the West Indies hailed from Barbados, Guyana, Dominica and St Lucia.

During her address to mark the occasion, High Commissioner Douglas said, “I am very happy to continue the support given by this High Commission to visually impaired cricketers. The importance of sport cannot be overlooked, and I’m delighted that the teams can enjoy some social time together.”

President of the West Indies Cricket Council for the Blind, Anthony Avril also shared the High Commissioner’s sentiments. He stated, “This is a great opportunity being provided for the blind and visually impaired women of the Caribbean. Blind cricket is not just a game, it is a very important tool in the rehabilitation process. It gives the players a sense of belonging and to represent the West Indies is the dream of a lifetime.”

Avril also expressed gratitude to the British Blind Cricket Association, whom he credited for helping the West Indies players better understand the game through training and wider opportunities.

British High Commission, Barbados