Burke resigns as NDC leader

by Linda Straker

Burke resigned at the party’s General Council Session

Deputy Political Leader Joseph Andall appointed acting leader

Randal Robinson, Public Relations officer for the National Democratic Congress has confirmed that the party’s Political Leader Nazim Burke, resigned at the party’s General Council Session held on Sunday evening at the Trade Centre Annex.

“He tendered his resignation,” Robinson said when asked to confirm the news which was being sent to persons via social media outlets. The resignation was announced at the General Council.

According to reports, Deputy Political Leader Joseph Andall was appointed acting leader until the new leader is voted into office at the convention.

Burke, who was elected leader at the party’s convention in 2014 became the second leader of the NDC to lead the party into a general election which resulted in none of the candidates winning a seat, despite receiving more than 20,000 votes on each occasion. The first was Tillman Thomas in 2013.

The main objectives of the general council were to review the work of the party following the 13 March 2018 General Elections; receive reports from the different working groups and or ad-hoc committees, as well as set the date for its next convention where a new executive will be elected.

This is a developing news story.