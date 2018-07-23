Charges laid in latest drug bust

Four men have been jointly charged in connection with the seizure of 11.265 kilograms of cocaine.

Craig Messiah, 34 years, Painter, Clinton Brathwaite, 25 years, Fisherman, Abijah Davis, 37 years, Fisherman of Woburn, St. George respectively and Kimei Richardson, 33 years, Fisherman of Six Roads, Carriacou have been jointly charged with possession of a controlled drug and trafficking in a controlled drug.

They will appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 24 July 2018.

Office of Commissioner of Police