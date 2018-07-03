Co-op Bank awards 15 scholarships

On 28 June 2018, Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited awarded scholarships to 15 students as part of its annual Super Starter Education Investment Plan Programme.

Seven silver scholarships, each valued at $1,200, were awarded to primary school students and seven gold scholarships, each valued at $2,500, were awarded to secondary school students.

The lottery draw was conducted in the presence of the bank’s auditors, Pannell Kerr Foster.

Co-op Bank’s Super Starter Education Investment Plan Scholarship Programme was specially designed to ensure that Plan beneficiaries from all parishes, including Carriacou, qualify. For the past 9 years, Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited has awarded 125 scholarships throughout the island, assisting parents to cover primary and secondary school expenses, and this year, the bank presented 15 more.

The bank also awarded its 5th Platinum Scholarship valued at $45,000 to Andree Hanney. This draw is conducted every 2 years and affords the winner the opportunity to study any subject area, at any university, anywhere in the world. Hanney intends to pursue a degree in either Information Technology or Engineering in the near future. To date the bank has invested in excess of $471,500 in the Super Starter Education Investment Plan Scholarship Programme.

Co-op Bank